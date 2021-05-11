Published: 10:50 AM May 11, 2021

Rail commuters could be affected by 'essential' works taking place over a string of weekends in May and June

Essential track works will be taking place during a number of weekends this month and next to improve safety.

Network Rail will be carrying out the work on the track in areas of Norfolk, Suffolk, and Cambridgeshire during weekends in May and June.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Track wears out faster on the busy main lines and that’s why we carry out a regular programme of replacement across the network. Renewing the tracks helps to prevent faults that lead to speed restrictions and cancellations, meaning our passengers can get to where they need to be without delays.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this work.”

Work will take place on the Great Eastern Main Line between Norwich and Ipswich and includes:

- Renewal of nearly half a mile of track just north of Trowse swing bridge

- Renewal of one mile of rail at Tharston

- Renewal of track, sleepers, and ballast at Wassicks level crossing just north of Haughley junction.

It will take place over the weekends of May 15-16 and 29-30, June 5-6, 12-13, and 27.

Work will also take place to replace wheel timbers on the line between Ely and Norwich and at Manea on the line between Ely and Peterborough. This will take place over the weekends of May 22-23 and 30, and June 12-13 and 20.

On May 22-23, resignalling work will also take place on the Wherry Lines between Norwich, Lowestoft, and Yarmouth, and maintenance work will take place at Oulton Broad swing bridge.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, added: “This track work will help to improve punctuality and performance along these busy parts of our network.

“We will be running a rail replacement bus service while the work takes place, so customers will be able to complete their journeys.

"Passengers should check before they travel, allow more time for their journey and wear a face covering when travelling by train or rail replacement bus and at our stations.

"Greater Anglia has several measures in place to keep customers safe, from regular cleaning and sanitisation of trains and stations, to high levels of face-covering compliance.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience while this work takes place.”

Passengers are advised to check before they travel and follow all the latest advice regarding Covid-19.