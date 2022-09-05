Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Queues on NDR after crash between car and lorry

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:33 PM September 5, 2022
xxx_ndr_wroxhamroad_norwich_sep22

The roundabout between the NDR and Wroxham Road near Sprowston and Rackheath - Credit: Google

There are currently queues on the NDR near Norwich following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Sprowston and Rackheath at 2.25pm today (September 5) following the collision which involved a car and a lorry.

The crash happened at the roundabout between Wroxham Road and the NDR.

There is queuing traffic on both the eastbound Wroxham Road and the westbound NDR.

Traffic on the other side of the road appears to be moving normally.

