First road closure confirmed for jubilee street party in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:38 AM March 14, 2022
File photo dated 04/06/12 of a street party to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee

One of Norwich's first street parties for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been announced in Branksome Close. - Credit: PA

One of the first street parties to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Norwich has been confirmed.

Norfolk County Council has issued a road closure notice for Branksome Close on Sunday, June 5, between 8am and 8pm, to allow a street party to take place. 

Vehicles will be unable to use the road for the duration of the closure.

As part of the Big Jubilee Lunch, people have been urged to get together and celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Organisers are asked to discuss their street party plans with their neighbours to gauge interest.

Councils need to be informed of the date and time of the event, whether or not the road needs to be closed and a list of any properties or businesses affected by the closure. 

But time is running out as local councils need to know about 12 weeks in advance to allow plenty of time for it to be approved.

Norwich News

