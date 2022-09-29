Park and ride site near Norwich to reopen after two year closure

A park and ride site to the east of Norwich which has been closed since 2020 will temporarily reopen ahead of the busy Christmas period.

Norfolk County Council will reopen Postwick Park and Ride from Monday, November 21.

A decision was made last month to keep the site closed until passenger numbers across other Norwich Park and Ride services were back up to 75pc of pre-covid levels.

But with swathes of shoppers expected to head to the city in the four weeks before Christmas, the council believes passenger numbers will be high enough to make its reopening "financially viable".

Buses will run every 20 minutes starting from 8.30am, Monday to Saturday, with the last bus back from the bus station at 6.10pm.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “By opening up the Postwick site for December we can help to reduce the numbers of cars going into the city centre during the busy shopping season.

"I also hope that this will help to entice more people back to using this fantastic service for the longer term and help to get our overall passenger numbers back up across all services."