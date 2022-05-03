14 drivers caught using mobile phones in one hour in police operation

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped 14 people in one hour for driving offences in Norwich - Credit: Archant

An ongoing police campaign to crack down on the use of mobile phones behind the wheel led to 14 people being stopped in one hour.

The drivers were caught in the city on Tuesday morning (May 3) for a variety of offences.

One driver was also reported for not wearing a seatbelt.

Another was caught driving with no licence or insurance and police seized the car.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were conducting road safety checks in the city as part of a new campaign following recent law changes around the use of mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Within just over over an hour in #Norwich we've

🔹 Reported 14 drivers using their phone

🔹 Reported 1 driver for not wearing a seatbelt

🔹 Reported 1 driver for driving with no licence/insurance & seized their car#Fatal4 #Sec165 #185 https://t.co/vkMdiwNanI — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 3, 2022

Officers will be raising awareness of the new law changes this week until Sunday, May 8, through a week of action that aims to educate and enforce the new rules.

On March 25 this year it became illegal to use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for virtually any use - including to take photos, scroll through playlists or social media accounts and play games.

The minimum penalty if caught driving whilst using a mobile phone is six points on your licence and a £200 fine.

However, the maximum penalty includes a £1,000 fine, six points and a driving ban.

On Monday, May 2, a further eight drivers were stopped in one hour during police checks.

