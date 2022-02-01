Police incident causes delays on part of A47
Published: 5:54 PM February 1, 2022
A police incident is causing delays on the A47.
The A47 eastbound near to the A11 Thickthorn roundabout is partially blocked due to a police incident.
It was first reported at about 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon [February 1].
It is affecting traffic between Easton and Cringleford.
