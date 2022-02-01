News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police incident causes delays on part of A47

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:54 PM February 1, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

The A47 eastbound near to the A11 Thickthorn roundabout is partially blocked due to a police incident. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A police incident is causing delays on the A47.  

The A47 eastbound near to the A11 Thickthorn roundabout is partially blocked due to a police incident. 

It was first reported at about 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon [February 1]. 

It is affecting traffic between Easton and Cringleford. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

