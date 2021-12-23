Police incident closes part of A47 in both directions
- Credit: Tom Potter
Part of the A47 has been closed in both directions, following concerns for the safety of a man seen near the road.
Officers were called to a bridge over the carriageway near to Keswick at about 7.35pm after receiving reports of a man on the wrong side of the barrier.
The road was shut in both directions between the A11 and A140.
The road remains closed and several resources, including police negotiators, are at the scene.
Officers have urged motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Drivers already waiting in traffic should not drive the wrong way down slips roads and the road will be re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so.
If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.
Most Read
- 1 'Is this the worst ice rink in the world?'
- 2 Father and toddler abandoned at roadside after mask spat
- 3 Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong
- 4 Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich
- 5 Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft
- 6 Bus disruption as £6.1m St Stephens revamp begins in January
- 7 Norwich bar with 'Oyster cards for wine' a hit this Christmas
- 8 One becomes four: Proposal to build new homes in built-up area
- 9 How Next 'Boxing Day' sale will be different in Norfolk this year
- 10 Three people arrested in Earlham in connection with drug offences
This is a breaking news story. Be sure to check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.