Three-car crash blocking key road into Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:01 AM June 18, 2021    Updated: 9:29 AM June 18, 2021
An ambulance was called to a crash in Dereham Road, Costessey, on Friday morning. - Credit: Archant

Police are on the scene of a crash which is blocking one of the main roads into the city.

Officers were called to the junction where Dereham Road meets Longwater Lane in Costessey at 8.10am on Friday.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said three cars were involved, blocking part of the road.

An ambulance has also been called to the scene.

An eye-witness said it is affecting the city-bound lanes, and that traffic was queueing back to the Longwater junction with the A47.

Recovery has been called as two of the three cars need to be removed from the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route into the city.

However, the usual diversion route for those coming from the west – the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass – is also busy due to roadworks.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

