Road to close for 15 days for resurfacing and to clear dangerous trees

Published: 1:44 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM August 6, 2021

Plumstead Road at Thorpe End is to be closed for 15 days. - Credit: PA

A main road on the edge of Norwich is set to be closed for 15 days for resurfacing and work to cut back dangerously overhanging trees.

Motorists have been warned to expect disruption when Plumstead Road through the middle of Thorpe End shuts to traffic with diversions coming into force.

Essential work on a number of trees, and road resurfacing, is due to start on Monday, August 9.

Norfolk County Council, which is carrying out the work that is costing close to £250,000, said it was necessary to close the road for tree work for 10 days from 7am–5pm, though this will be limited to weekdays only.

Plumstead Road in Thorpe End is being closed to allow for tree maintenance. - Credit: Google

“A recent inspection has shown that routine maintenance is required on a number of trees along the road to ensure tree branches do not touch overhead cables, deadwood and ivy is removed, and the necessary 5m height clearance for traffic is maintained,” it added.

From August 9, Plumstead Road will be closed from 236m north east from the mini roundabout between Broadland Drive and Plumstead Road at the 30mph speed limit sign to 40m from the four-way junction between Plumstead Road, Green Lane North and Heath Road.

Trees in Plumstead Road are being cut to ensure tree branches do not touch overhead cables and are safe for traffic. - Credit: citizenside.com

This will be followed by essential road resurfacing work that is due to start on or around August 23, weather permitting, which will require 24-hour closure of the road to through traffic for a further five days.

Between August 23-27 the road will be closed from the junction of Green Lane North to 80m from the four-way junction.

Fully signed diversion routes will be in place for through traffic throughout the work but households and businesses will still have access.

“Site staff will be working to keep any delays to a minimum,” said Norfolk County Council.

“Thanks people for their patience while this essential tree maintenance and road surface improvement work is carried out.”

Work on Plumstead Road at Thorpe End will also include essential resurfacing. - Credit: PA

Disruption to bus services will see a shuttle bus provided which will offer a free ring-and-ride service operated by Canary Taxis, which can be booked 24 hours in advance to collect passengers from the village hall into Norwich city centre.

Passengers can book on 01603 414243, 24 hours before they wish to travel.