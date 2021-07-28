Norwich road to close for resurfacing and maintenance

Published: 12:37 PM July 28, 2021

Drivers using Plumstead Road in Thorpe End will face disruption from August 9 as road resurfacing and tree maintenance is carried out.

Multiple trees along the road have branches which are close to touching overhead cables, so they, along with ivy and deadwood, must be removed.

To ensure safety, work will be shut to traffic from 7am to 5pm (week days only).

Following the removal of the foliage, the road will remain closed for resurfacing, to start on August 23, weather permitting.

This work will require 24-hour road closure for five days, meaning the road is estimated to reopen on August 28.

Access to private properties and businesses will be maintained and delays will be kept to a minimum.

A diversion route will be put in place and pedestrian access will be maintained.

A shuttle bus will be provided, offering a free ring and ride service.

Operated by Canary Taxis, the shuttle can be booked 24 hours in advance to collect passengers from the Thorpe End Village Hall and take them to Surrey Street in Norwich City Centre. This will be a shared service so passengers are asked to wear face coverings.

The shuttle will be available to Norwich at 7.56am, 10.45am and 1.15pm, and the return shuttle to Thorpe End will run at 10am, 12.30pm, and 3.05pm.

Passengers should contact Canary Taxis on their booking line 01603 414243, 24 hours before they wish to travel. Passengers should advise times of travel and whether a return journey is required at the time of booking. There will be no cost to passengers for these journeys.