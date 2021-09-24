This is where you can park for free in Norwich

Published: 10:21 AM September 24, 2021

Finding a free parking space in Norwich can be like finding a needle in a haystack, but here are some places which may be able to help you save some money.

Mousehold Heath

The car park at Mousehold Heath offers a great view over the city. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This car park features one of the most stunning views of the city, with a great position overlooking the city and the cathedral.

You can park here for two hours to enjoy the stunning surroundings of Mousehold Heath and maybe even pop to Zaks for a burger.

Wingate Way

Possibly one of the closest uncontrolled streets to the city centre, despite still being a good 15 minute walk away, the street is still good place to park if you are spending a day in the city.

Eaton Park

Eaton Park offers two hours of free parking. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Those looking for an afternoon stroll around the park can stop here for two hours at any point during the day.

The park is also just a short walk away from the University of East Anglia making it perfect for a quick visit to friends studying there.

Waterloo Park

Waterloo Park has a free car park which means it's perfect for a family picnic. - Credit: Nick Butcher

This free car park is perfect for either visiting the park or taking a 15 minute walk down to Magdalen Street for a stroll around its charming independent shops and cafés.

The car park is also around a 25-minute walk away from the city centre.

St Augustine's Gate

You can get an hour of free parking at this car park, which is perfect for visiting Magdalen Street, Wensum Park or for a quick jaunt to the city centre which is around a 20 minute walk away.