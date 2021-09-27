Queues and pump closures continue across city

Published: 11:05 AM September 27, 2021

Petrol pumps are still being hit by panic-buyers today despite assurances from the government that fuel supplies will not run out.

Queues are once again forming at petrol stations across the city despite warnings from the police that this could delay emergency services.

Sites which are seeing traffic beginning to build up includes Tesco in Earlham, Esso in Mile Cross Lane and Dereham Road, and Morrisons at Riverside.

Also seeing queues are Sainsburys in Pound Lane, Shell in Ipswich Road, BP in Martineau Lane, Sainsburys in Queens Road, and the Tesco garage at Five Ways.

There is also particularly heavy traffic at Jet in Plumstead Road East, with gridlocked queues tailing back to the roundabout.

There are also queues on the A11 approaching Thickthorn Roundabout.

At some petrol stations, staff are directing traffic to keep order.

Some petrol stations, such as the Asda in Hall Road, are open only for emergency services.

The fuel shortage is also impacting taxi and bus services, with taxi firms under pressure and bus companies cancelling services.