Why are there queues at petrol stations in Norwich?

Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Aylsham Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Drivers are queuing at some petrol stations in and around Norwich as forecourts run low on fuel following protests outside refineries and distribution centres.

There are reports of queues near garages at Thickthorn, Plumstead Road, Aylsham Road, Mile Cross Lane and William Frost Way.

Forecourts have been running out of fuel over the last couple of days due to activists from Just Stop Oil, a climate justice group, blocking roads used to access refineries and fuel distribution centres.

The group is calling for the government to stop all funding of new oil licenses and exploration.

Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Aylsham Road, Norwich - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of demonstrators have been blocking roads since April 1, stopping tankers from leaving or entering.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “We are aware that protests last Friday and Saturday at 10 fuel terminals in the South East and Midlands caused some disruption to planned deliveries.

"This included tanker drivers being prevented from leaving terminals to deliver fuel to forecourts and some damage to vehicles and property.

"We understand that operations are now back to normal which will mean forecourts will be receiving new supplies.”

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.