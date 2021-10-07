Person in hospital after being struck by bus on busy Norwich road

Published: 10:04 AM October 7, 2021

A person has been taken to hospital after a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on Newmarket Road, Norwich. - Credit: Google

A pedestrian has been struck by a bus on Newmarket road.

Police were called at 8:56am today to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus at the junction of Leopold Road and Newmarket Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene after they were called at 8.47am.

An ambulance, ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle were sent.

One person was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

Traffic on Leopold Road and Eaton Road is being affected by the incident.

