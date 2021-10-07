Person in hospital after being struck by bus on busy Norwich road
Published: 10:04 AM October 7, 2021
A pedestrian has been struck by a bus on Newmarket road.
Police were called at 8:56am today to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a bus at the junction of Leopold Road and Newmarket Road.
The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene after they were called at 8.47am.
An ambulance, ambulance officer and rapid response vehicle were sent.
One person was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.
Traffic on Leopold Road and Eaton Road is being affected by the incident.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
