Person taken to hospital after car crashes into ditch in village near A47
- Credit: Google
A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in the village of Marlingford.
Police were called to the scene in Bow Hill at 7.17am this morning (December 7) after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a ditch.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Earlham and Hethersett attended the incident and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a person from the car.
Crews also made the scene safe.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent one ambulance crew which took the driver of the car to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.
Injuries are not reported to be serious.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’
- 2 Winter Wonderland in Norwich park cancelled – but may move elsewhere
- 3 'Dude, where's my car?!' Appeal for help after city girl's new Fiesta vanishes
- 4 Man had cocaine hidden in car when stopped by police
- 5 Chef reopens historic Norwich coffee shop with roasts on the menu too
- 6 City restaurant offers free Christmas meals to 'anyone that needs it'
- 7 A Sprowston home is for sale... and it comes with an established business
- 8 Kitchen for Christmas? People out of luck with builders booked until 2023
- 9 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 10 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good