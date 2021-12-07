News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Person taken to hospital after car crashes into ditch in village near A47

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:43 AM December 7, 2021
Bow Hill, in Marlingford, near Costessey and Norwich

A person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a ditch in Marlingford. - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in the village of Marlingford.

Police were called to the scene in Bow Hill at 7.17am this morning (December 7) after receiving reports that a car had crashed into a ditch.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Earlham and Hethersett attended the incident and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a person from the car.

Crews also made the scene safe.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent one ambulance crew which took the driver of the car to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

Injuries are not reported to be serious.

