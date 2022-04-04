Person riding e-scooter seriously injured in crash with bus

A person riding an e-scooter has suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a bus in Norwich - Credit: Google

A person riding an e-scooter has been seriously injured in a crash involving a bus in Norwich.

The collision happened just after 12pm in Junction Road at the junction with Drayton Road.

The road was blocked and traffic had built up in all directions in the area.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene.

The road had reopened by 2pm.

