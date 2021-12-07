News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pedestrian involved in collision with car in Thorpe St Andrew

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:29 PM December 7, 2021
Sainsbury's in Pound Lane, Thorpe St Andrew 

A pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a car near Sainsbury's on Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Ben Hardy

A pedestrian has been involved in a crash with a car on Pound Lane in Thorpe St Andrew.

Police were called to the incident at about 11:40am near the Sainsbury's supermarket and remain on the scene while an ambulance has been called.

The condition of the pedestrian and driver is currently unclear.

Delays are likely on Konect 5b and First 14/14P, 24/24A bus services as a result of the crash.

