'Absolute chaos' - Passengers sleep in airport after four-hour queues

Passengers have reported "absolute chaos" in a Dutch airport which serves Norwich after four-hour long security queues saw them miss their return flight to the city.

Some travellers arrived at Schiphol airport for a 10pm KL1527 KLM flight to Norwich on Sunday night at about 7pm to be greeted with queues for security which snaked outside the airport.

Having waited for more than four hours in the queues many passengers missed their flight and were forced to spend the night in the airport after being allowed to transfer their flight to the next KLM trip to Norwich at 9am the following morning.

Frustrated passengers queue for security at Schiphol Airport - Credit: Submitted

The Dutch flag carrier allowed passengers to transfer free of charge but fliers struggled to find any airport staff to ask for advice.

One traveller, Anna Burrell, who works for Norfolk County Council, said she arrived at the airport at 6.45pm and only made it through security by 10.10pm meaning she was unable to make it to the gate in time to catch her flight.

She said: "The queue was initially going outside the airport, then when we did reach security they kept closing it and told us to go to another part of the airport with only one security lane open.

Passengers gather at a café in the airport after missing their flight - Credit: Submitted

"It was absolute chaos, there was no information and nobody around to ask.

"I knew there were issues but didn't expect it on Sunday night.

"Luckily Monday is my day off, but I still didn't want to spend the night in an airport.

Frustrated passengers queue for security at Schiphol Airport - Credit: Submitted

"Heathrow is bad, but it's nothing like this, it has really put me off using Schiphol again."

Another couple travelling on the plane, who did not wish to be named said they arrived at the gate just as the plane was leaving.

The man said: "We were banging on the glass asking them to let us on but it was too late, it was absolutely ridiculous, I've never seen anything like it."

Passengers return to the terminal after missing the flight to Norwich - Credit: Submitted

Passengers had asked airport staff if they could go to the front of the queue as their plane was about to take off but they were told "everyone is in the same position, you need to wait".

This prompted arguments between passengers as some attempted to skip the queue with the verbal disagreements almost breaking out in to fights.

It comes after Schiphol Airport CEO Dick Benschop resigned over staffing issues and long queues.

In a resignation statement he said: "The situation at Schiphol and what that means for our travellers and employees is close to my heart.

"I have done my very best, but we’re not there yet. I hope that things improve soon."

Schiphol Airport has been contacted for further comment.