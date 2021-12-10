News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Part of city centre road to close for three months

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:08 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 12:14 PM December 10, 2021
King Street in Norwich will be closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane in early 2022. 

King Street in Norwich will be closed between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane in early 2022. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of King Street in Norwich city centre will be closed for three months in 2022 as part of £1.05m improvement works.

King Street will be closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane from Tuesday, January 4 until mid-April.

It is part of the second phase of improvements to the street, which aims to widen the footpaths and create more pedestrian and cycle-friendly routes.

The work has already been completed up to the junction of Music House Lane. 

From January 4, a signed diversion route will be in place and at all times access to properties will remain, with access from Rose Lane allowed. 

Parking bays along King Street will be suspended and a signed cycle diversion will be in place. 

The works will be paid for from a £1.05m pot secured from the second phase of central government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

