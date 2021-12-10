Part of city centre road to close for three months
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of King Street in Norwich city centre will be closed for three months in 2022 as part of £1.05m improvement works.
King Street will be closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and St Ann Lane from Tuesday, January 4 until mid-April.
It is part of the second phase of improvements to the street, which aims to widen the footpaths and create more pedestrian and cycle-friendly routes.
The work has already been completed up to the junction of Music House Lane.
From January 4, a signed diversion route will be in place and at all times access to properties will remain, with access from Rose Lane allowed.
Parking bays along King Street will be suspended and a signed cycle diversion will be in place.
The works will be paid for from a £1.05m pot secured from the second phase of central government’s Transforming Cities Fund.
Most Read
- 1 Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich
- 2 Multi-million arena plan given green light and set to open in 2022
- 3 Outpouring of love for 'happy chappy' Chris
- 4 Norwich City defender targets academy role
- 5 See inside this wow factor home for sale near Norwich for £795,000
- 6 NHS worker's plea after being followed and spiked at private party
- 7 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days
- 8 ‘Inadequate’ care home slammed after patient suffers more than 20 falls
- 9 Farke set for return to management at Besiktas - reports
- 10 Why Heartsease is now city's sought-after suburb