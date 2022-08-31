Part of busy road near city set for overnight closure

Part of Plumstead Road, near Norwich, will be closed overnight - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road on the outskirts of Norwich will be partially closed overnight.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has confirmed Plumstead Road will be shut 20m either side of the level crossing in Great and Little Plumstead between 11pm and 5am on Monday, September 12 through to Tuesday, September 13.

The works, which will be completed by Norfolk County Council, will take place for six hours as repair work is carried out under the level crossing.

A diversion is in place via Thorpe End Drive, the A1270 Broadland Northway (NDR), Salhouse Road, Woodside Road and Plumstead Road East.

A maximum penalty of £1,000 on conviction and or endorsement for contravention is in place.