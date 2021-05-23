Six weeks of diversions as £110,000 city centre roadworks begin
- Credit: Archant
A city centre road will be partially closed for six weeks from Monday while roadworks are carried out.
Work in Palace Street, Norwich, begins this week and is expected to last until July.
The work, costing £110,000, will see repairs done to two damaged sections of pavement along the street.
The inbound lane, for traffic heading towards Tombland, will be closed for the duration of the works, from 6am on Monday until Saturday, July 3.
Pedestrians will be able to pass through, but a signed diversion route is in place for traffic heading into the city.
You may also want to watch:
Drivers will have to head out to the A147 Barrack Street, turn right onto Bishop Bridge Road and then right again onto Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane.
From there, traffic can follow the road round Market Avenue onto Upper King Street and down into Tombland.
Most Read
- 1 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
- 2 Several police and paramedic crews called to village
- 3 Rolling back the years: Memories of Funkys indoor skating rink
- 4 How you can live in the 'prettiest street in Norwich'
- 5 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
- 6 Hundreds attend one of Norwich's first big events since lockdown
- 7 Brave teen's skydive in memory of brother who took his own life
- 8 Road to shut for eight weeks for £100,000 pavement work
- 9 Investigation ongoing into A47 crash in which two people and dog died
- 10 Shoplifter kicked Debenhams sales manager in struggle to escape
First Buses said some of its Pink Line services would be affected.