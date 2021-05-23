Six weeks of diversions as £110,000 city centre roadworks begin

Published: 1:44 PM May 23, 2021

Palace Street will be partially closed for six weeks as roadworks are carried out. - Credit: Archant

A city centre road will be partially closed for six weeks from Monday while roadworks are carried out.

Work in Palace Street, Norwich, begins this week and is expected to last until July.

The work, costing £110,000, will see repairs done to two damaged sections of pavement along the street.

The inbound lane, for traffic heading towards Tombland, will be closed for the duration of the works, from 6am on Monday until Saturday, July 3.

Pedestrians will be able to pass through, but a signed diversion route is in place for traffic heading into the city.

The diversion drivers will have to follow if they want to access Tombland from the other side of Palace Street. - Credit: One.Network

Drivers will have to head out to the A147 Barrack Street, turn right onto Bishop Bridge Road and then right again onto Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane.

From there, traffic can follow the road round Market Avenue onto Upper King Street and down into Tombland.

First Buses said some of its Pink Line services would be affected.