Part of city centre road to close during bridge repair works

St Crispins Road, from the junction of Barn Road roundabout to the junction with Oak Street, in Norwich, will close for five nights - Credit: Google

Repairs to a city centre bridge will see overnight road closures next month.

The work is due to start at the St Crispins Road bridge, just off the Barn Road roundabout, on Monday, August 1.

The eastbound side of the road will be closed each night from 7pm until 6am while the work to remove and replace damaged steel railings is carried out.

It is expected to take five nights to complete.

The road will be closed from the junction of the Barn Road Roundabout until just before the junction with Oak Street.

A closure is required due to the large machinery needed for removing the old railings and installing the new metal railings.

Work is being carried out at night to minimise disruption and a diversion route will be in place to take eastbound traffic around the closure.

Vehicles travelling west along St Crispins Road will not be affected.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The County Council thanks people for their patience while this bridge repair work is carried out.

"The work which will cost £30,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors."