Overnight closures on city centre bridge to start

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:02 AM September 18, 2022
St Crispins Road, in Norwich, will close for five nights

Overnight repairs works on St Crispins Road bridge will start tomorrow - Credit: Google

Overnight repairs works on a city centre bridge will start on Monday. 

St Crispins Road bridge will close from 7pm until 6am for five nights starting from September 19 and finishing on the morning of September 24.

The closure will start at the junction of Barn Road Roundabout and continue eastbound along St Crispins Road until just before the junction with Oak Street.  

The bridge parapet was damaged in a fatal accident in February this year.

The work will involve removing and replacing the damaged steel railings.  

Work is being carried out at night to minimize disruption and a diversion route will be in place to take eastbound traffic around the closure however, vehicles travelling West along St Crispins Road will not be affected.  

Norfolk County Council has thanked people for their patience while the bridge repair work is carried out.  

The work which will cost £30,000 will be carried out by the council's community and environmental services department and their contractors. 





