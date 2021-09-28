Calls for speed limit reduction on busy city route

Published: 5:45 PM September 28, 2021

Ben Farrin (inset) has launched a petition to lower the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph on one stretch of the Dereham Road - Credit: Ben Farrin/Archant

A city dad is pleading with the council to reduce the speed limit on one of the main routes into the city.

Ben Farrin, who lives in Dereham Road in New Costessey, has started an online petition to get Norfolk County Council to consider lowering the speed on the road from 40mph to 30mph.

He believes the reduction needs to cover the half-mile stretch of single carriageway from Bowthorpe roundabout to the Roundwell Medical Centre.

The Bowthorpe roundabout in New Costessey - Credit: Paul Hewitt

The director of the Student Pocket Guide, who has a one-year-old daughter, also wants the authority to consider flashing speed warning signs and other traffic-calming measures.

So far more than 140 people have signed the petition despite it being live for less than a week.

Mr Farrin, 39, who has lived in the area since 2014, said: "The number of vehicles on that road has probably doubled over the last five to 10 years since the Queen's Hills and other housing developments were built.

"There is a bus stop and every day there are lots of kids crossing the road for the stop for local schools."

Even though there is a pedestrian crossing and footpath, he said: "You have got to have your complete wits about you. It is unsafe.

"There are families using the path with prams."

He added: "Drivers also approach the 24/7 petrol station like mad."

The entrepreneur was also concerned over the danger the road posed to animals.

His own cat, Inka, was killed on the road two years ago.

He said more recently he had a knock on his front door late at night after a neighbour's cat had been hit and added that on September 24 he witnessed a small dog being killed on the road.

He also claims some drivers speed when the road is less busy.

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, said: "I think it would be worth exploring. Some people do go more than 40mph down there."

An employee at ABC Motorcyles, on Dereham Road, said it was sometimes difficult to get onto the road because of the amount of traffic.

The county council has been approached for comment but did not respond.