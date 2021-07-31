Parts of busy Norwich road to be shut for three days for repairs
Published: 8:49 AM July 31, 2021
Sections of a busy Norwich road will be closed for three days for roadworks.
Norfolk County Council is closing a section of Oak Street between St Crispins Road and St Marys Plain between Monday August 2 and Wednesday, August 4 — weather permitting.
The work, costing £15,000, relates to "essential resurfacing."
A diversion route will be in place, and emergency services are being made aware of the closure so alternative access arrangements can be made.
