Parts of busy Norwich road to be shut for three days for repairs

Published: 8:49 AM July 31, 2021

Oak Street from St Crispins Road to St Marys Plain will be closed for 3 days in August for resurfacing works - Credit: Google

Sections of a busy Norwich road will be closed for three days for roadworks.

Norfolk County Council is closing a section of Oak Street between St Crispins Road and St Marys Plain between Monday August 2 and Wednesday, August 4 — weather permitting.

The work, costing £15,000, relates to "essential resurfacing."

A diversion route will be in place, and emergency services are being made aware of the closure so alternative access arrangements can be made.