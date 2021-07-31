News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Parts of busy Norwich road to be shut for three days for repairs

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 8:49 AM July 31, 2021   
Oak Street from St Crispins Road to St Marys Plain will be closed for 3 days

Oak Street from St Crispins Road to St Marys Plain will be closed for 3 days in August for resurfacing works - Credit: Google

Sections of a busy Norwich road will be closed for three days for roadworks.

Norfolk County Council is closing a section of Oak Street between St Crispins Road and St Marys Plain between Monday August 2 and Wednesday, August 4 — weather permitting.

The work, costing £15,000, relates to "essential resurfacing." 

A diversion route will be in place, and emergency services are being made aware of the closure so alternative access arrangements can be made.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Milton Keynes Dons Manager Russell Martin during the Papa Johns Trophy match at Stadium MK, Milton K

Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Dan Burrill, Chairman of Costessey Town Council, and Gary Blundell, Vice Chairman of Costessey Town

Norfolk County Council | Video

New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Delia Smith unveils artwork by Nick Chinnery which has been installed at the newly opened Yellows Ba

People | Video

'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus