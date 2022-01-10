Norwich: Roadworks to be aware of this week

Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week - Credit: PA

There are several roadworks in Norwich this week which may disrupt your journey in the city.

Parts of King Street remain closed for footway and carriageway works to be completed. This is expected to continue until March 25.

Lower Clarence Road near the train station will be closed during roadworks that are part of an ongoing scheme that aims to improve bus and cycle roues in the area.

Emergency water pipe repairs in Rosary Road continue this week which may require the road to be closed at times. This is expected to be completed by January 12.

The £6.1m transformation of St Stephens Street began this weekend, which means bus routes have been diverted to other areas in the city.

Footway reconstruction in Beech Drive may cause delays while the work is taking place. It is expected to be finished by January 28. There is no left turn available onto Mile Cross Lane during the work.

There will be traffic control measures in Eustace Road, Millcroft, Milton Close, Church Lane and Brazen Gate for roadworks at the start of the week. These may cause slight delays to travel.

Gas works in Reepham Road continue into Monday although this is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Overnight road closures continue on the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham as part of an ongoing project for concrete surface repairs.

