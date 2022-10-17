Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Warning of more delays amid city centre roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:01 AM October 17, 2022
Updated: 9:25 AM October 17, 2022
The road closure has caused bus diversions in the city

Commuters have been warned of more potential delays to bus services as a result of ongoing works in the city centre.

Work in Red Lion Street in Norwich started on Thursday (October 13) to create an additional bay which will allow for better capacity for bus services.

But the work has caused disruption for many city folk with traffic in the area said to be "gridlocked" on Friday.

In a tweet on Monday (October 17), bus firm First Norwich warned of potential delays again but reassured passengers it was doing "everything" it could.

Works began in Red Lion Street on Thursday (October 13)

The tweet read: "There may be delays to our services today due to the roadworks on Red Lion Street, especially at peak times.

"We're doing everything we can to keep buses running on time as far as possible but please bear with us if we're a little later than we should be."

Red Lion Street is anticipated to be closed in both directions until October 18.

