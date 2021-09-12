News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich roadworks you should know about this week

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:55 PM September 12, 2021   
Works to improve Tombland for pedestrians and cyclists has begun. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roadworks in Norwich this week may cause disruption and some delays - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Roadworks in Norwich this week may cause disruption and some delays, here are some you need to be aware of.

There are new roadworks on both Sprowston Road and Wellesley Avenue North, with traffic controlled by stop/go boards. These works will both finish on Monday, September 13.

There are numerous roads affected by CityFibre works, including Aylsham Road, Woodcock Road, and Weston Road. They are using stop/go signs to control traffic.

The disruptive works on Grapes Hill are ongoing, Convent Road remains closed, and Exchange Street will remain busy as the diversion route. Other roads are also affected by these works.

Surrey Street also remains closed until November, with buses affected and delayed by the diversion route in the city.

South Park Avenue will be reopening at the end of September, but until then, there is a diversion in place. The traffic can affect Colman Road, North Park Avenue, and Bluebell Road.

You may also want to watch:

There are also roadworks on Salhouse Road in Sprowston replacing the gas mains. The work is planned to continue until November 4 and a diversion is in place. With Salhouse Road closed, traffic on Blue Boar Lane, Wroxham Road, and the NDR is affected.

The work on Carrow Bridge in Norwich should finish on Sunday, September 12, and thus the road will be reopened and the diversion no longer needed. Traffic should return to normal.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man slapped with £160 charge for stopping to read car park T&Cs
  2. 2 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
  3. 3 Norwich butcher called 'murderer' welcomes protestor's shop ban
  1. 4 No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash
  2. 5 Road closed after crash on NDR causes delays
  3. 6 'It's been a godsend': Public's fears over police station closure
  4. 7 YOUR REACTION: Are Hethersett Academy rules too strict?
  5. 8 Norwich man in hospital after falling into Welsh gorge
  6. 9 Families enjoy what could be final Mile Cross Festival
  7. 10 Investigation ongoing into report of rape at Norwich park

Unthank Road works will finish on Tuesday, September 14. Until then, traffic will be controlled by stop/go boards.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been arrested after her car flipped and crashed into three others on Churchill Road in Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Alison Pettitt is one of the parents angry at the new rules imposed at Hethersett Academy. Picture:

Education News | Video

'It's so Victorian': Parents' fury over super strict school rules

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Work is set to start on the new Norwich North recycling centre off the NDR near Norwich Airport. Pic

Opening of new Norwich recycling centre delayed, as current one shuts

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Bus involved in city centre crash with van

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon