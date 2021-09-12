Norwich roadworks you should know about this week

Published: 5:55 PM September 12, 2021

Roadworks in Norwich this week may cause disruption and some delays, here are some you need to be aware of.

There are new roadworks on both Sprowston Road and Wellesley Avenue North, with traffic controlled by stop/go boards. These works will both finish on Monday, September 13.

There are numerous roads affected by CityFibre works, including Aylsham Road, Woodcock Road, and Weston Road. They are using stop/go signs to control traffic.

The disruptive works on Grapes Hill are ongoing, Convent Road remains closed, and Exchange Street will remain busy as the diversion route. Other roads are also affected by these works.

Surrey Street also remains closed until November, with buses affected and delayed by the diversion route in the city.

South Park Avenue will be reopening at the end of September, but until then, there is a diversion in place. The traffic can affect Colman Road, North Park Avenue, and Bluebell Road.

There are also roadworks on Salhouse Road in Sprowston replacing the gas mains. The work is planned to continue until November 4 and a diversion is in place. With Salhouse Road closed, traffic on Blue Boar Lane, Wroxham Road, and the NDR is affected.

The work on Carrow Bridge in Norwich should finish on Sunday, September 12, and thus the road will be reopened and the diversion no longer needed. Traffic should return to normal.

Unthank Road works will finish on Tuesday, September 14. Until then, traffic will be controlled by stop/go boards.

