Two-car crash on busy city junction

There are not thought to be any serious injuries following the crash on the junction at Drayton High Road and Boundary Road in Norwich this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars have crashed on a busy Norwich junction.

The collision happened at the junction of Drayton High Road and Boundary Road at around 10.42am today (Tuesday, November 2).

A police spokesman said the crash had blocked the road.

The spokesman said: "Road users are finding it difficult to get past the vehicles."

There are not thought to be any serious injuries, however, there is believed to be some concern over fluids leaking on to the road from the crashed vehicles.

Recovery is currently taking place and police and ambulance remain at the scene.

