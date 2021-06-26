Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
Published: 2:09 PM June 26, 2021
- Credit: Lesley Buckley
Rail services to Norwich have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train on the Greater Anglia line.
The 12.30pm service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled.
A person was hit by a train near Shenfield, close to London.
Network Rail and the emergency services have been on site, the train operator has said.
Greater Anglia has said the disruption is expected to last until 2.30pm.
You may also want to watch:
Some lines have now reopened between Stratford and Shenfield.
Most Read
- 1 Could disused Norwich railway station return to serve new homes?
- 2 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
- 3 H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments
- 4 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
- 5 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
- 6 Four-person 'altercation' sparks police response in city
- 7 Talks to take place over swimming pool as residents back bid
- 8 Council-owned Norwich airport industrial estate to be sold off
- 9 'We won't be defeated' - Pub's vow after 'bigots' tear down Pride flag
- 10 Woman seriously injured after being hit by careless reversing driver