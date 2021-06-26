Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Published: 2:09 PM June 26, 2021

Rail services to Norwich have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train on the Greater Anglia line.

The 12.30pm service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled.

A person was hit by a train near Shenfield, close to London.

Network Rail and the emergency services have been on site, the train operator has said.

Greater Anglia has said the disruption is expected to last until 2.30pm.

Some lines have now reopened between Stratford and Shenfield.




