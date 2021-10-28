News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Three mile queue on A47 outside Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:53 PM October 28, 2021   
The A47 near Trowse Newton in Norfolk

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 due to a broken down car near Trowse Newton.

The eastbound carriageway is partially blocked due to the breakdown which was first reported at 12.50pm.

A broken-down Land Rover pulling a trailer is blocking the road.

Police are currently on the scene dealing with traffic control.

Queues stretch three miles from Postwick to Trowse Newton.

There are currently delays of around 20 minutes.

