Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:27 AM October 19, 2022
Mile Cross Road in Norwich was closed following the incident

Mile Cross Road in Norwich was closed following the incident - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a bike in Norwich.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Mile Cross Road just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 18, following reports of the crash.

The cyclist, who is in his early teens, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and reopened just before 7.40pm.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Tthe Duck Inn at Stanhoe, near Burnham Market

Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Four people have been arrested after a disturbance in Norwich city centre

Norfolk Live News

Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage of someone looking around a garden in Burges Road at 3.30am. Pictured inset is homeowner Alys Wyatt

Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Harry's Soul Train street food van has now got a new home at The Whalebone pub in Norwich, pictured

Street food vendor bids farewell to NR3 pub after more than two years

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon