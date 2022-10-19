Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash

Mile Cross Road in Norwich was closed following the incident - Credit: Archant

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a bike in Norwich.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to Mile Cross Road just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 18, following reports of the crash.

The cyclist, who is in his early teens, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and reopened just before 7.40pm.