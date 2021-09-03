Norwich to Stansted Airport trains could be cancelled after train gets stuck in tunnel

Updated

Published: 7:10 AM September 3, 2021 Updated: 7:31 AM September 3, 2021

Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK by the Office of Rail and Road. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Trains from Norwich to Stansted Airport could face short notice cancellations, delays and alterations after a train got stuck in a tunnel close to the airport.

Greater Anglia confirmed the disruption at around 6.30am this morning saying issues were unavoidable due to a train which had broken down.

At 7.10pm, the rail operator said the fault has been fixed and the train was on the move, but told customers that disruption was still possible.

All other services running between London Liverpool Street and Stansted will also be affected.

Alterations as a result of the incident can be found here.



