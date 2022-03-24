Norwich street to close for crane to lift heating system into City Hall

St Peters Street will be closed to allow for a new heating system to be lifted into City Hall by a large crane - Credit: Archant

A Norwich street will be closed to allow a large crane to lift a new eco-friendly heating system into City Hall.

St Peters Street will close on Monday, March 28 between about 7am and 6pm to allow the work to take place.

Pedestrian access may also be limited during this time.

Norwich City Council say the new renewable heating system, an air source heat pump (AHSP), is the "latest step" towards efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The council said it will save over 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, which they claim is "equivalent to planting approximately 5000 trees".

Emma Hampton, cabinet member for climate change, said: “This is a crucial step as the council continues its progress towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“We have already cut our emissions by over 70pc since our 2008 baseline and this will bring us even closer to our goal.”

The installation has been funded by a £625,000 grant from the government's Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.