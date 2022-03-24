Norwich street to close for crane to lift heating system into City Hall
- Credit: Archant
A Norwich street will be closed to allow a large crane to lift a new eco-friendly heating system into City Hall.
St Peters Street will close on Monday, March 28 between about 7am and 6pm to allow the work to take place.
Pedestrian access may also be limited during this time.
Norwich City Council say the new renewable heating system, an air source heat pump (AHSP), is the "latest step" towards efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
The council said it will save over 100 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, which they claim is "equivalent to planting approximately 5000 trees".
Emma Hampton, cabinet member for climate change, said: “This is a crucial step as the council continues its progress towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.
“We have already cut our emissions by over 70pc since our 2008 baseline and this will bring us even closer to our goal.”
Most Read
- 1 City speed camera flashes every car that drives past
- 2 Car bursts into flames outside city supermarket
- 3 Sweet Briar closure causes 45 minute delays on city roads
- 4 Norwich Hamleys store set to close after six months
- 5 TWO MORE giant eagle owls now on the loose in Norwich
- 6 Bookshop keeping lights on 'by a knife edge' with 15-hour days
- 7 Man in hospital with serious injuries after falling from UEA building
- 8 Father took his premature newborn baby from hospital in a backpack
- 9 Razor blades scattered across city park
- 10 Fury as bins set alight at city beauty spot
The installation has been funded by a £625,000 grant from the government's Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.