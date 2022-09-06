Overnight road closures planned to repair city centre bridge

St Crispins Road, from the junction of Barn Road roundabout to the junction with Oak Street, in Norwich, will close for five nights - Credit: Google

Repairs to a city centre bridge will see overnight road closures in place.

St Crispins Road in Norwich will be closed from 7pm to 6am for five nights, starting on September 19.

The bridge parapet was damaged in a fatal accident in February 2022, when a man in his 60s died after his car veered off the road and crashed into the River Wensum.

The work will remove and replace the damaged steel railings.

It will be closed from the Barn Road roundabout junction and continue eastbound along St Crispins Road finishing just before the junction with Oak Street.

Norfolk County Council say the work is being carried out at night to minimize disruption and a diversion route will be in place to take eastbound traffic around the closure.

Vehicles travelling west along St Crispins Road will not be affected.

The work which will cost £30,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.