Road next to popular city park to close for one day for repair work

South Park Avenue will see a temporary road closure in place on Wednesday, August 31 - Credit: Google

A city road will close for one day as part of repair works just one year after it underwent a £470,000 revamp.

South Park Avenue will see a temporary road closure in place on Wednesday, August 31, between 9am and 4pm.

South Park Avenue will be closed from its junction with Buckingham Road to the entrance with Eaton Park.

All through traffic will be diverted via Bluebell Road, North Park Avenue and Colman Road.

Access to Buckingham Road will be via Bluebell Road and South Park Avenue.

A signed diversion route will be in place and access will be maintained to all properties.

The road repair work comes just one year after a £470,000 project which closed South Park Avenue for about two months.

It was widened and resurfaced, with a new zebra crossing installed near one of the park entrances.



