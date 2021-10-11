Norwich roadworks to know about this week

Published: 6:00 AM October 11, 2021

Norwich roadworks could cause some traffic around the city - Credit: Archant Norfolk

With lots of roadworks finishing and continuing around Norwich this week, here's what you need to know to help plan your journeys.

Part of Edward Street is closed for a manhole cover repair overnight from October 10 to 11. The road will reopen at 6am. The diversion is via St Crispins Road and Whitefriars.

The Cleveland Road pedestrian crossing installation will finish tomorrow, October 11. This will bring the end of the diversion and road closure.

Roadworks on Constitution Hill and Catton Grove Road will finish on October 11 and 12, respectively. Until then, there is traffic control to manage queues.

Surrey Street will remain closed for another seven weeks for the installation of a cycle lane and loading bay. The diversion will continue to affect city buses.

Gas mains replacement works in Salhouse Road are ongoing, with a diversion via Wroxham Road. These works are planned to end in November.

There are also gas works on Heigham Street, which started in late September. The diversion for these emergency works is via Barket Street.

The Grapes Hill improvements are also ongoing, with diversions via Mile End Road and Exchange Street in place. These works are also planned to end in November.

