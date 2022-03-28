Roadworks in Norwich you should know about this week

Drivers across Norwich could face disruption to their journeys this week due to a number of roadworks in and around the city.

Here are some of the roadworks drivers should be aware of this week commencing March 28.

St Peters Street, near City Hall, will be closed between 7am and 6pm on Monday, March 28 to allow a new heating system to be installed at Norwich City Council building.

Work on the Transforming Cities project aiming to improve bus journey times in Norwich continues in the area around Norwich Railway Station.

Riverside Road and Thorpe Road are closed where they meet as a result.

The closure will be in place until July.

Unthank Road will be closed on March 28 between Judges Walk and Newmarket Road.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place on the roundabout the links Drayton Road and St Martins Road to the north of the city centre.

Both sets of lights will be installed on March 28.

The lights on St Martins Road will be removed on April 1 and the Drayton Road set will end on April 8.

Sweet Briar Road also remains closed for repair work after part of the embankment collapsed.

The westbound carriageway of Fifers Lane, near the Norwich Airport, is closed to traffic until April 1.

St Stephens Street remains closed while the revamp of the city centre road continues