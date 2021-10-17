Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Published: 10:51 AM October 17, 2021

With lots of roadworks going on around Norwich this week, here's what you need to know to help plan your journeys.

Gas mains replacement works in Salhouse Road are ongoing, with a diversion via Wroxham Road. These works are planned to end in November.

The Grapes Hill improvements are also ongoing, with diversions via Mile End Road and Exchange Street in place. These works are also planned to end in November.

Roadworks that started in Nelson Street on October 15 are planned to continue until Tuesday, October 19. Traffic is being controlled by stop and go boards. Similar roadworks will finish on the same date on nearby Bowthorpe Road.

Improvement works on Surrey Street are continuing, and are expected to finish in late November.

Resurfacing works in Aylsham Road will start on Monday, October 18 as the first part of a bigger resurfacing project that includes Holt Road and Cromer Road.

The following roads will be closed at their junctions with Aylsham Road with a signed diversion in place: Woodcock Road, Bolingbroke Road (South), Suckling Avenue, Mile Cross Road, and Losinga Cresent (South).

They are expected to last until October 24.

Roadworks on Riverside Road are set to begin on Monday, October 18 and are expected to last until late November as a part of the transforming cities project. First Buses has announced diversions to its Red Line services.

A lane closure on St Stephens Road, near Victoria Street, is reportedly likely to cause delays on October 20 and 21.

At the end of the week, repairs on the A11 will begin with Highways England replacing concrete bays and repairing potholes and cracks on the carriageway and sliproads in both directions.

This section of the A11 between Tuttles Junction, near Wymondham, and Thickthorn Interchange, near Norwich will be closed every evening from 8pm to 6am, and the road may also close on weekends as part of the work.

There will be a diversion in place along the B1172, or the A1066 and A140 for larger vehicles.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

