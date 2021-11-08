Roadworks to know about in Norwich this week

Lots of Norwich's roadworks are concluding in the upcoming weeks, but until then you may want to factor them into your commute.

Here are some of Norwich's roadworks to know about this week.

The resurfacing works on Holt and Cromer Road in Hellesdon continue. They will be ongoing until December 3. There are diversion routes in place via North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road.

There is a diversion route in place due to footway reconstruction on Riverside Road in Norwich. There are separate diversions for cars and HGVs. The works will last until November 29 and delays are likely.

Marriott's Way between New Costessey and Drayton is closed for resurfacing. There is a diversion route in place via Costessey Lane.

The Grapes Hill works in Norwich are also ongoing. The roadworks will be complete soon, with them due to end on November 30.

Gas works will continue on Saracen Road until November 26. There are traffic control measures in place.

The footway reconstruction in Hillcrest Road in Thorpe St Andrew is also continuing, with a planned final date of December 17.

Roadworks on Surrey Street in Norwich will continue until November 30. There is a diversion in place via All Saints Green.

Bolingbroke Road in Upper Hellesdon remains partially closed for the installation fo new telecoms equipment. The road will reopen on November 12.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

