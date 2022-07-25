Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Travelling through the city may be made more complicated by a number of roadworks - Credit: Danielle Booden

If you're travelling in and around the city this week, there are a number of areas affected by ongoing roadworks.

Here are some of the main ones to look out for.

Grove Road and Grove Avenue remain closed until the end of August.

The roads are shut from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens side as part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport.

An overnight diversion is in place on the A146 near Trowse until mid-August due to lane closures while Highways England replaces mast arms.

Hospital Lane in Hellesdon will remain closed until the end of August for the reconfiguration of the junction with Drayton Road.

Part of Green Lane West in Rackheath is shut until the end of August for drainage improvement works and there are diversions in place.

There are lane closures on the A47 near Easton until November due to a crossing being installed.

Drivers should also keep in mind that part of Turner Road at the junction of Waterworks Road is closed at selected times until 2024 as work continues to take place.