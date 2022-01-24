Roadworks to know about in Norwich this week

Here are ongoing roadworks to look out for in Norwich this week. - Credit: Archant

With lots of roadworks finishing and continuing around Norwich this week, here's what drivers need to know to help plan their journeys.

Works on a burst main that closed Lilian Road in Spixworth is set to be fixed this week.

The Anglian Water job is set to be complete by January 27, until then, there is a diversion in place.

Emergency waterworks in Shipfield will be finishing this week on January 26.

Until they finish there will be a diversion via Wall Road and Sprowston Road.

The Cottage Drive in Thorpe St Andrew is also due to reopen on January 28 after emergency works by Norfolk County Council. A diversion in place via Spinney Road.

Works in Green Lane West in Rackheath continue.

The drainage improvement works are expected to finish on March 25.

The road is closed but there is a diversion in place.

St Stephens Street will be closed until July 31 as the Transforming Cities project continues.

Bus routes will continue to be diverted around the city.

Pavement and carriageway works in King Street in continue, leaving the road closed until March 25. A diversion is in place around Rouen Road.

Riverside Road will be closed until July 29 as work near Norwich Station continues, a signed diversion will be in place.

Footway reconstruction in Beech Drive in Catton may cause delays while the work is taking place.

It is expected to be finished by January 28. There is no left turn available on to Mile Cross Lane during the work.

On the A11, overnight closures will continue between Norwich and Wymondham as part of an ongoing project for concrete surface repairs.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.