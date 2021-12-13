News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Roadworks to know about in Norwich this week

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:08 AM December 13, 2021
The junction of Pettus Road and South Park Avenue, which has been closed for roadworks since July

With lots of roadworks finishing and continuing around Norwich this week, here's what you need to know to help plan your journeys. 

The burst water main in Lowther Road will be fixed by December 14. There is a diversion via Welsford Road.

The burst water main in Chandler Road in Stoke Holy Cross is due to be fixed this week, on December 15. The Anglian Water works have a diversion in place via Caistor Lane.

The works on King Street by Norfolk County Council will continue this week. They are due to end on December 24. There is a diversion via Rouen Road.

The footway reconstruction on Hillcrest Road in Thorpe St Andrew is almost finished. It is expected to be complete on December 24. There is a diversion in place.

Henry Trevor Walk remains closed for emergency waterworks. The works are due to last until the end of January. There is a diversion in place.

Lion and Castle Yard remains closed. The works are due to last until the end of January. There is a diversion in place.

Tree felling in Easton will continue to cause delays on Bawburgh Road. There is a diversion via Marlingford Road.

