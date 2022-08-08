Norwich roadworks to know about this week

Norwich will be affected by roadworks this week - Credit: Ben Hardy

A number of roads across Norwich are being affected by roadworks which could impact journey times.

Here are a few to keep your eye on when driving around the city this week.

Hospital Lane in Hellesdon will remain closed for the reconfiguration of the junction with Drayton Road. There is a diversion in place.

Parts of Green Lane West in Rackheath will remain closed for drainage improvement works. There is a diversion in place.

Northumberland Street in Norwich will reopen at the end of this week following a new sewer connection and vehicle crossing installation. Until then there is a diversion in place.

Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew will continue to be affected by footpath resurfacing works.

Overnight works on the Trowse Bypass are due to finish this week. Until the road reopens there is a diversion in place.

Ipswich Road will remain closed for junction improvement works. There is a diversion in place.

A section of Heartsease Lane will remain closed as part of the Transport for Norwich scheme. There is a diversion in place.