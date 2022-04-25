Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Norwich roadworks to know about this week

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:00 AM April 25, 2022
Ongoing roadworks in Norfolk which could affect your journey.

There are lots of roadworks that could affect your journeys in Norwich this week - Credit: Chris Bishop

With major roads affected by works, here are some of the ongoing roadworks in Norwich so you can plan your traveling in advance.

Green Lane West in Rackheath remains closed for drainage improvement works. It is due to reopen in July, but for the time being there is a diversion in place.

Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross is due to reopen on April 26 after being closed for a week for emergency repairs to a burst water main. There is a diversion in place via Trowse Newton.

Sweetbriar Road remains closed. It is currently set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station and on St Stephens. The works are set to continue until late July.

Works on Surrey Street continue, due to finish in June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

The A47 near Postwick is also having some overnight closures for drainage works by Highways England.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

Exclusive

Morrisons to open in city's former Topshop site

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams in Orford Place, Norwich closed on May 15 2020 after more than 50 years in business

Exclusive

Debenhams site sold to 'student-focussed' developer

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
GP_02_ B&M_RIVERSIDE_APR22

City B&M store set to double in size with expansion

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a stabbing in Sleaford Green

Norwich Live News | Updated

Man in his 20s stabbed near Norwich park

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon