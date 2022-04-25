Norwich roadworks to know about this week

There are lots of roadworks that could affect your journeys in Norwich this week - Credit: Chris Bishop

With major roads affected by works, here are some of the ongoing roadworks in Norwich so you can plan your traveling in advance.

Green Lane West in Rackheath remains closed for drainage improvement works. It is due to reopen in July, but for the time being there is a diversion in place.

Norwich Road in Stoke Holy Cross is due to reopen on April 26 after being closed for a week for emergency repairs to a burst water main. There is a diversion in place via Trowse Newton.

Sweetbriar Road remains closed. It is currently set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station and on St Stephens. The works are set to continue until late July.

Works on Surrey Street continue, due to finish in June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

The A47 near Postwick is also having some overnight closures for drainage works by Highways England.

