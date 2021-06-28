Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road

Published: 8:22 PM June 28, 2021

The road will be widened in two months of works in South Park Avenue, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A busy road in Norwich is set for two months of disruption as improvement works costing more than £450,000 are carried out.

Road widening, resurfacing and work to install a new zebra crossing begin next month in South Park Avenue, which runs adjacent to Eaton Park.

The project starts on Monday, July 12, and is expected to run until Friday, September 10.

It signals more disruption for an area which saw months of roadworks last year, when there was long-running disruption on the Norwich ring road and problems for parents taking their children to school.

Costing £467,074 from a government fund, South Park Avenue will be widened between Colman Road and Pettus Road with the aim of allowing buses to pass each other without slowing down or stopping.

The road will also be resurfaced, while a new zebra crossing will be installed to benefit pedestrians next to Eaton Park.

The cash comes from a £32m pot awarded to Transport for Norwich by the Department for Transport's Transforming Cities Fund, which was announced last year.

In the first stage of the works, up to Wednesday, July 21, South Park Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Colman Road up to and including the junction with Pettus Road.

The junctions with Pettus Road and Parmenter Road will be closed.

Access to homes, the school and parking at Eaton Park will be maintained, but Norfolk County Council said all vehicles will need to access South Park Avenue from the Colman Road end and exit via Buckingham Road as a one-way system will be in place.

From Thursday, July 22, to Sunday, September 5, the same closure and one-way system will be in place, though the junction with Buckingham Road will also be closed.

Exit from the one-way system between these dates will be through to Bluebell Road.

For the final week from September 6-10, parking bays along South Park Avenue will be temporarily closed.

Signed diversion routes will be in place throughout the project.

Bus services which usually run through the area will divert via Bluebell Road, The Avenues and Colman Road.