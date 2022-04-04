Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Watch out for roadworks across the city this week. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

With roadworks starting and continuing across the city, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of this week.

From April 4, work will begin on a new roundabout which will be built between St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane.

It is thought it will take one month to complete.

Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repair work after part of the embankment collapsed.

Work which has seen Riverside Road closed will continue until July 11.

St Stephens Street remains closed while the revamp of the city centre road continues.

Road closures on King Street will continue until April 8.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.