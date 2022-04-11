Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:09 AM April 11, 2022
Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich.

With roadworks starting and continuing across the city, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of this week.

In Hellesdon, Bramble Avenue will undergo essential utility cover repair work from 9.30am to 4.30pm on April 13 and April 14.

It will be closed at its junction with Cromer Road and a diversion route will be in place via Heather Avenue.

As part of the Transforming Cities Fund improvements, work in St Stephens Street is said to be "progressing well" and will see new bus bays created to make it easier for buses to pick up and drop off passengers.

The £6.1m revamp, which will be completed later this year, has seen buses diverted through All Saints Green where safety barriers have been implemented to alert pedestrians.

Work has started on a new roundabout which will be built between St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane.

It is thought construction will take about a month to complete.

Elsewhere in the city, Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repair work after part of the embankment collapsed.

Work which has also seen Riverside Road closed is also expected to continue until July 29.

