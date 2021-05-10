Roads in Norwich to shut for weeks for £115,000 improvements

Published: 5:30 AM May 10, 2021

The work in Ella Road is due to start on Monday, May 10. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A Norwich road is about to shut for two months and another one will soon be closed for 10 weeks - so £115,000 of work to improve pavements can be done.

Eight weeks of £75,000 of work on Ella Road, in Thorpe Hamlet, is due to begin on Monday, May 10.

Norfolk County Council says it needs to carry out what it describes as "essential pavement maintenance"

The work will be done in phases along the length of the road, from the Hill House Road junction to the St Leonards Road junction.

The work will involve replacing the asphalt surface along with several lengths of kerbing and concrete edgings.

A spokesperson for the council said: "To ensure works can be carried out safely and efficiently it will be necessary to close Ella Road during works to ensure the safety of the public and our workers.

"We will do our best to maintain vehicle access to properties during the works, however there may be some unavoidable delays while works are carried out and parking will need to be restricted in some areas as works proceed.

"Pedestrians will be directed to use the pavement on the opposite side of the road to where the works are being carried out.

"Some parking restrictions will also be required around the junctions with Hill House Road and St Leonards Road."

The county council says people who have parking permits will need to park their vehicles in a different part of Zone B.

The spokesperson said: "Norfolk County Council thanks people for their patience while this pavement improvement work is carried out."

And, the following Monday (May 17), a 10-week closure of Oval Road in Costessey will begin for £40,000 of pavement work.

The council said access to homes will be maintained, but that short lengths of pavement will also need to be shut as work progresses. A temporary path for pedestrians will be provided while the work is being done.

The timing of the start and finish of work for both schemes is dependent upon the weather.