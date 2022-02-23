News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Road near Norwich Airport to partially close for four weeks

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:24 AM February 23, 2022
Fifers Lane in Norwich

Fifers Lane in Norwich - Credit: Google

A road near Norwich Airport is set to partially close for four weeks next month for maintenance work.

From March 7, the westbound carriageway of Fifers Lane will be closed for drainage work.

The road will be closed to traffic but access to properties will be maintained.

Pavements will also remain open, though parts of the path will be closed for short periods.

During the work there will be a temporary path in place for pedestrians.

Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for their patience while the work is carried out.

